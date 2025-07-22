South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Buckle were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Buckle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.03.
Buckle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
Insider Transactions at Buckle
In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $890,114.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at $72,034,478.08. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,151 shares of company stock worth $3,955,563. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
