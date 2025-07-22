South Dakota Investment Council Buys 11,250 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 202.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after buying an additional 344,354 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after buying an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after purchasing an additional 771,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.3%

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

