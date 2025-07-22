SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and traded as high as $38.50. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 1,069,937 shares.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 1.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.