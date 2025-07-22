Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and ATN International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $11.63 million 3.19 -$25.27 million ($1,211.40) 0.00 ATN International $729.08 million 0.38 -$26.43 million ($2.31) -7.92

Siyata Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siyata Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Siyata Mobile and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -224.04% -354.32% -109.31% ATN International -4.03% 1.27% 0.44%

Summary

ATN International beats Siyata Mobile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers in-vehicle communication devices, including VK7 Vehicle Kit; Uniden UV350, a vehicle fleet communication device; and Real Time View, a mobile digital video recording solution for monitoring first responder vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles; and cellular booster systems. Further, the company offers its products under the Uniden and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets. Siyata Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

