Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 102,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $34.05.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

