Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 488,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,131 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

SCHA stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

