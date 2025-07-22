Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.200-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.879. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.94.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $342.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

