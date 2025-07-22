Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,475 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 847,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,132. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

