Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

