SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €255.49 ($297.08) and traded as high as €267.10 ($310.58). SAP shares last traded at €264.05 ($307.03), with a volume of 955,575 shares traded.

SAP Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $303.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €260.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €255.49.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

