Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 16,550,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 7,396,023 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $15.04.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,469,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

