Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 10,994,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

