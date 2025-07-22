Robert W. Baird Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $78.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.5%

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 161,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,749. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

