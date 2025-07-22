Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.87. 410,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

