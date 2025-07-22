Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $22.19 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,379,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 594,986 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,603,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000.

FBND stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 134,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,999. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

