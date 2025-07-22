Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,392. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

