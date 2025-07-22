Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. 84,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,089. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.