Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.74 and traded as low as C$34.70. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$34.81, with a volume of 53,710 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on RCH. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 37.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

