Richardson Electronics (RELL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.6%

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

See Also

