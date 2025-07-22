Reviewing Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 43.85% 4.34% 2.88% Boston Omaha 0.77% 0.15% 0.12%

Volatility & Risk

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

6.6% of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and Boston Omaha”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta $252.33 million 87.61 $223.35 million $1.10 23.26 Boston Omaha $108.28 million 3.93 -$1.29 million $0.03 450.67

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Omaha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 1 0 2 1 2.75 Boston Omaha 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.44%. Boston Omaha has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Boston Omaha’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Summary

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Boston Omaha on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.