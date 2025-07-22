Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.74.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

