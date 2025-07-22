Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s previous close.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $113.79. 431,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,936. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. Repligen has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

