Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). In a filing disclosed on June 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Guidewire Software stock on May 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GWRE traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.79. The company had a trading volume of 78,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,624. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 561.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $705,150.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.31, for a total value of $311,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,502,113.08. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,342 shares of company stock worth $4,843,857. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $8,511,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

