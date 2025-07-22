Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 354,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 678,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.