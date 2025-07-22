RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16, Zacks reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million.
RBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:RBB opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $323.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $25.30.
RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.17%.
RBB Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
