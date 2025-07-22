RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16, Zacks reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $323.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

