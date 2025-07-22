Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Melius

Equities researchers at Melius initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Ralliant Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000.
About Ralliant
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
