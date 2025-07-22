PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $108.65, but opened at $117.73. PulteGroup shares last traded at $117.49, with a volume of 597,944 shares.

The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Up 7.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

