ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:ISPY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. 43,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.