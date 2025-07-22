Promising Entertainment Stocks To Research – July 19th

Alibaba Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, Roblox, BigBear.ai, Verizon Communications, and SEA are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks represent equity shares of public companies in the entertainment sector, including film and television studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video game publishers and theme parks. Their performance typically hinges on consumer demand for new content, box office receipts or subscriber growth, advertising revenues and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,729,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165,837. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.44.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 117,776,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,269,004. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,472,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,428. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Roblox stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,539,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 125,199,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,568,443. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.46. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.77. 20,997,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,248,473. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.48. 4,355,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,747. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.60. SEA has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

