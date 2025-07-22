Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $23.47 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 170,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,471,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,237,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,679,000 after acquiring an additional 165,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8,343.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $156.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.