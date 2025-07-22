Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 170.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $11.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $773.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

