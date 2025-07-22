Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

