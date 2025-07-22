Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 265,134 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after buying an additional 221,155 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,429,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,859,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IGM stock opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $115.59.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

