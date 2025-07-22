Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $129.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.