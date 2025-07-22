Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

HYFI stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. AB High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

