Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 51.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

