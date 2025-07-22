Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

