Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.85% of Digimarc worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $268.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.40. Digimarc Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

