Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 61,269 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Arete Research upgraded JD.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

