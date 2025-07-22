Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,779,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Global X Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:EMM opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.