Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,869 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 58.1% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 324.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after buying an additional 4,036,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 20.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

NYSE SHOP opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

