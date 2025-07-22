Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $190.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

