Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 24.87%.
Preferred Bank Stock Up 4.8%
Shares of PFBC opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.69. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.
Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
