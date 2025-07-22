Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 24.87%.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of PFBC opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.69. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 81.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

