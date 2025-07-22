Precision Drilling (PDS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $435.47 million for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.06 million. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PDS stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation ( NYSE:PDS Free Report ) (TSE:PD) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Precision Drilling worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.