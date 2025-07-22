Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.
Plato Income Maximiser Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $962.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.49.
About Plato Income Maximiser
