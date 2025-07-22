Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.99. 81,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,500. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,982.94. The trade was a 76.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,251 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,602. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

