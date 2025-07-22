Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.