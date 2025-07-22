PFG Advisors Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after buying an additional 193,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $318,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

