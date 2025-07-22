PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after buying an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $577.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $580.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

