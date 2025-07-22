PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

